Ben Balden
Ben Balden passed away suddenly on April 2, 2020, at Glendale Gardens Residential Care Facility where he had been a resident for the last three years. He was born September 30, 1940, in Monett, MO to the late Louis Edward and Luramaye (Fletcher) Balden. Ben graduated from Monett High School in 1958. After graduating high school he moved to Joplin, MO, where he worked for Eagle Pitcher for a few years.
He moved to Springfield, MO in 1962 and opened Ben Balden Motors where he developed a love for sports cars, especially Jaguars. After closing his car lot in 1965 he went to work for Lipscomb Brothers Seed Company where he worked until opening his own business, Balden Seed Brokerage, in 1980. He served as President of the Missouri Seedsman's Association in 1981 and he worked in the seed brokerage business until his retirement in 2010. He was very passionate about the seed business spending countless hours on the phone brokering seed deals all over the United States and abroad. Anyone that stopped by his office can recall him effortlessly managing the constantly ringing phone lines, all without an assistant. He had a method and it worked very well.
Anyone that knew Ben was keenly aware of how particular he was about his yard and it showed.
He was an active cyclist and spent many hours riding hundreds of miles throughout Southwest Missouri. He received many fundraising awards while riding in the MS 150 and also served as a board member of the MS Society.
Ben married Janice Mardean Sexton on January 24, 1962, and to this union their only child was born, Melia Balden.
Ben is preceded in death by his brother, Louis Alan Balden along with his parents, Louis and Luramaye Balden. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Mardean Balden, in 1977. He is survived by his daughter, Melia Balden of Springfield, MO, sister, Carol Jean Goostree and her husband, Bill, of Cheyenne, WY, and an uncle, Bob Balden, of Monett, MO.
The family would like to thank the staff at Glendale Gardens for the compassionate care they provided Ben during his residence there.
A service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to MS Society of Green County, or that of the donor's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buchanan Funeral Home, Monett, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020