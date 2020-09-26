Bernie Willis



Springfield - Bernie Willis, 76, passed away at home on September 22, 2020.



Mr. Willis was born on October 31, 1943 in Springfield, Missouri.



He was an avid fisherman and guide. He also painted houses for many years. Bernie most recently worked at Harter House Eastgate as a bagger for over six years. He loved his customers and his customers loved him.



His endless stories and funny jokes will be missed.



At his request, no service will be held.



Bernie is survived by his beloved family, and dear friends he knew as family.









