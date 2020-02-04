|
|
Berniece Nichols
Springfield - Berniece Sophia Nichols nee Brueseke died January 30, 2020 in Lees Summit, Missouri at the age of 90 years. Berniece was born in Sullivan MO to William and Edna Brueseke on February 18, 1929. She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Marvin Nichols in 1989, a daughter Darlane Kay Steffen in 1989, son-in law Charles Steffen, a brother Russell Brueseke and a brother and his wife Ray and Naomi Brueseke. Berniece is survived by her sister, Ruth Brueseke of Springfield Missouri, sister-in-law, Theo Brueseke of St. Louis, Missouri. and sons Rick (LuAnn) Nichols and Randy (Margaret) Nichols, all from Lees Summit Missouri. 8 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Berniece was a devoted Christian and deeply loved her family. For over 35 years she was a pastor's wife, moving several times serving churches in Missouri and Oklahoma. She lovingly cared for her husband and daughter in their struggle with cancer along with tenderly keeping a daily routine for her granddaughter, Vanessa. She then moved to Springfield to live near her sister, Ruth. She attended Central Assembly where she sang in the Pioneer Choir and was active in her Sunday School class and seniors' group. She worked as a caregiver for Wilma Boyd for over 20 years. Berniece spent much time in the kitchen; her sugar cookies were a favorite treat! She loved eating ice cream, made many quilts, enjoyed reading, played the piano and accordion. Berniece delighted in her many trips to Silver Dollar City with Ruth. She loved family gatherings at Maramec Springs, and she enjoyed many visits to the family farm in Sullivan.
While Berniece will be dearly missed, she would want everyone to know that she was looking forward to heaven!
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home East, 3540 East Seminole, Springfield. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m.in Dutch Hill Cemetery, Sullivan, Missouri.
Memorial contributions may be made to Assembly of God Women's ministries library fund.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020