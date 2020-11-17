1/1
Bertrice "Bert" Mills
Bertrice "Bert" Mills

Nixa - Bertrice "Bert" Evelyn (Helvey) Mills passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the age of 94 in the Baptist Home in Ozark. She was born on December 2, 1925 in St. Louis, MO to Guy Wilvern and Ina Hester (Provance) Helvey. Bert was united in marriage to Truman Mills July 7, 1945 in St. Louis, MO.

Bert had a passion for cooking, crocheting, nature walks, bird watching and all things family and friends. She was an outstanding hostess to many people. If you were her family or attended church with her, then know that your name and dates of your visits were in one of her many guestbooks. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile, and kind and compassionate spirit. She retired from Sears in 1985. She worked in the catalog department for many years. Bert was a faithful long-time member of the Nixa Church of the Nazarine.

Bert is survived by her son; Michael Mills (Debbie), daughter; Janet Rene' Krawitz (Steve); a daughter-in-law Barbara Mills; one brother, James Helvey; a sister, Emma Lou Thompson; seven grandchildren, Rusty Mills, Jeff Mills, Melissa Kysela, Andy Mills, Stephanie Brownwood, Jason Krawitz and Scott Ryan Mills. She is also survived by eighteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Bert was preceded in death by her husband, Truman, sons Richard and Roger, her sisters, Melba Louise Elizabeth Lefever, Wilma Louise Helderle and Essie Fay Brda, and her parents.

The family would like to thank the staff, employees, numerous friends, and table mates, Richard, Chloe, Ms. Helen, Mike, and Mervyn of Bradford Court, Nixa, MO. This had been her home for the past several years. Also, many thanks to the staff of The Baptist Home in Ozark, MO. She was not there long, but we could sense she was well taken care of.

A private graveside service will be held at Frazier Cemetery Clever, Missouri. A public viewing will be from 12:00 - 1:30 PM Saturday, November 21, in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory of Bert to the Nixa Church of the Nazarene Benevolent Fund.

Arrangements for Bert are under the care and direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, Mo.






Published in News-Leader from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
