Bess Hodges
Bess Hodges

Clever - Bess Ellen Hodges, 94, of Clever, Missouri passed away at the Republic Nursing and Rehab on October 20, 2020.

Bess was born February 18, 1926 in Clever, Missouri, the daughter of James Wiley Wolfe and Mary Hayes. She was united in marriage to Herbert Hadley Hodges on December 23, 1945. Bess and Herbert resided in Clever, Missouri all their lives, and built their family farm into a widely recognized beef cattle operation.

Bess was an active member of First Baptist Church Clever, an enthusiastic participant in the community and a gracious host to many family and friends that visited her home over many decades.

Bess is survived by her son James Herbert Hodges and his wife Pamela of McHenry, Maryland, her grandson Trevor James Hodges of Port Clinton, Ohio and a brother Bill and a sister Maxine in Colorado.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers Bobby and Curtis and four sisters Hattie, Jetta, Betty and Chloe.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 28, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Meadors Funeral Home in Clever, Missouri. Funeral services officiated by Pastor Brian Jump will be held Thursday at 10:00 a.m., October 29 at the same location with burial at Wise Hill Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity.




Published in News-Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Meadors Funeral Home
304 E Drive St
Clever, MO 65631
(417) 732-2535
