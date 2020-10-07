1/1
Beth Adams
Beth Adams

Springfield - Beth Adams went home to be with the Lord on October 5, 2020 after a car accident. She lived a remarkable, selfless life of service to the Lord and others. She was loved by everyone that knew her. Beth is survived by her husband Ray, of 45 years. Also, her two sons, Jason and wife Lisa, and Kevin and wife Stacey, and her 8 beloved grandchildren: Faith, Halle, Kassi, Jase (Jason & Lisa) and Adrian, Addison, Avery, Ashlee (Kevin & Stacey). As well as a host of cherished family and friends. Family visitation will be 6-8pm, Thursday Oct 8 at Greenlawn East. Funeral service will be at Cherry Street Baptist Church on Friday Oct 9 at 10am. Interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.






Published in News-Leader from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
