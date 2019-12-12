|
Bettie Jane Johnson
Nixa - Bettie Jane Johnson, age 93, of Nixa, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was born October 30, 1926 in Santa Barbara, California, the daughter of Sadie and Cecil Conarroe and Charles Marabela. She graduated from High School in Pomona, California, and was united in marriage to Floyd Allen Johnson on November 27, 1947.
Bettie and Floyd moved to Ozark in 1983. Bettie had been a member of the Utopia Club, and volunteered for Stained Glass Theater in Ozark. She enjoyed taking bus trips and attended Freewill Baptist Church, Heritage Campus. Bettie loved her family and always looked forward to their visits.
Survivors include: three children and their spouses, Marilyn and Sam Whatley of Nixa, Jim and Jayne Johnson of Old Hickory, Tennessee, and Karen and Chris Mabe of Ozark; six grandchildren, Kristen, Lori, Jeremy, Sarah, Jeff and Cassie; 12 great-grandchildren; and was looking forward to her first great-great-grandchild due in March.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband. Floyd in 1991, a son, Michael Johnson, a brother Don Conarroe, and her parents.
A graveside funeral will be 2:00 PM Friday, December 13, at Springfield National Cemetery, with Pastor Gene Crewse officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019