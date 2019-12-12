Services
Adams Funeral Home Ozark Chapel - Ozark
504 West Walnut Street
Ozark, MO 65721
(417) 581-2400
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Springfield National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettie Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettie Jane Johnson


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bettie Jane Johnson Obituary
Bettie Jane Johnson

Nixa - Bettie Jane Johnson, age 93, of Nixa, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was born October 30, 1926 in Santa Barbara, California, the daughter of Sadie and Cecil Conarroe and Charles Marabela. She graduated from High School in Pomona, California, and was united in marriage to Floyd Allen Johnson on November 27, 1947.

Bettie and Floyd moved to Ozark in 1983. Bettie had been a member of the Utopia Club, and volunteered for Stained Glass Theater in Ozark. She enjoyed taking bus trips and attended Freewill Baptist Church, Heritage Campus. Bettie loved her family and always looked forward to their visits.

Survivors include: three children and their spouses, Marilyn and Sam Whatley of Nixa, Jim and Jayne Johnson of Old Hickory, Tennessee, and Karen and Chris Mabe of Ozark; six grandchildren, Kristen, Lori, Jeremy, Sarah, Jeff and Cassie; 12 great-grandchildren; and was looking forward to her first great-great-grandchild due in March.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband. Floyd in 1991, a son, Michael Johnson, a brother Don Conarroe, and her parents.

A graveside funeral will be 2:00 PM Friday, December 13, at Springfield National Cemetery, with Pastor Gene Crewse officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bettie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -