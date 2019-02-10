|
|
Bettina J. Engle
Springfield - Bettina J. Engle, age 95, passed into Gods Hands on February 8, 2019, and will be reunited with her husband Leonard, after suffering from the complications of Alzheimer's Disease.
Bettina was born on December 1, 1923 in Jefferson, S. Dakota, the daughter of Arseme and Alida Bousquet. She was the youngest of eleven children. Betty lived on a farm by Jackson, Nebraska where she attended St. Catherine's Academy. Eventually she met a neighboring farmer, Leonard Engle, and they married on June 22, 1943.
Betty and Leonard farmed for a few years while starting their family, then moved to Sioux City, Iowa. There they continued their family and in 1960 they moved to the Los Angeles area in California. They remained there as they raised their eight children.
Betty lived most of her life as a devoted wife, a wonderful mother and a tireless homemaker. As her children matured, Betty worked outside the home at an electronics company for several years. After retiring in 1987, Betty and Leonard moved to Springfield, MO. There they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary accompanied by some of their children and grandchildren. Leonard passed away on September 30, 2003.
Betty and Leonard left a wonderful legacy of eight children, thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
Betty will be remembered lovingly by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 am on February 15, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2818 E. Bennett Street, Springfield, MO. with a Rosary Service to be held at 10:15 am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation starting at 11:00 am in the church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Springfield.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Ascend Hospice, 783 NE Anderson Lane, Lee's Summit, MO. 64064.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home.
Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 10, 2019