Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
Betty Ann Collins

Betty Ann Collins Obituary
Betty Ann Collins

Springfield - Betty Ann Collins, 80, took Jesus by the hand at 12:00 p.m. Nov. 3, 2019.

She was born in Springfield, MO, the daughter of Frank and Zelma (Bailey) Austin.

She was united in marriage June 8, 1957, to Orie Collins, who preceded her in death, as well as her father, mother and sister.

Betty was a member of the First Baptist Church and Strafford Senior Center, where she was a volunteer.

Betty was the sweetest, kindest person to be around. Her love for Jesus always shone through her every day.

She is survived her sister Fran George, a daughter, Tammie May and husband James May; son Tim Collins and Carrie Collins; son Ron Collins; 8 grandkids, 11 great-grandkids and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial in Eastlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 7, 2019.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
