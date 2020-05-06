|
|
Betty Ann Dodson
Betty Ann Dodson, age 88, passed away at her home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born on October 14, 1931, in Springfield, Missouri, to Leonard James and Geneva (Munhollon) Maynard. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty-nine years, William Edward Dodson; her parents; and her infant brother, Leonard James Maynard, Jr.
Betty was a wonderful singer and a member of the Merry Maker's Quartet. She was an accomplished artist and loved doing arts and crafts of many kinds. She was a beautiful, talented Christian woman who loved the Lord and was a devoted Mother, Wife, and Grandmother.
She is survived by her four children, Robert J. Dodson and wife Donna of Walnut Grove, Missouri, Patricia A. Gertiser and husband Paul of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Rebecca S. Thompson of St. Louis, Missouri, and Dana R. Bishop of St. Louis, Missouri; fifteen grandchildren, Tammy Wake, Betsy Dodson, Naomi Dodson, Kimberly Tracy, Jackie Guggiana, Mark Gertiser, Angel Shoemaker, Billy Todd, Summer Strailey, Maria Beatty, Eric Thompson, Brad Collins, Brian Collins, Kevin Collins, and Dianna Hartsell; forty-six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Springfield.
To place an online tribute, visit www.nelsonberna.com
Published in the News-Leader from May 6 to May 10, 2020