Betty Atkinson
Rogersville -
Betty Mae Atkinson, 82, Rogersville, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 in her home.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial will follow in Panther Valley Cemetery, north of Rogersville.
Visitation will be held from 6 - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2020, at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020