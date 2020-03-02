Services
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Atkinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Atkinson Obituary
Betty Atkinson

Rogersville -

Betty Mae Atkinson, 82, Rogersville, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 in her home.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial will follow in Panther Valley Cemetery, north of Rogersville.

Visitation will be held from 6 - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2020, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -