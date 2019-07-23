|
|
Betty Clements
Billings - BETTY ANN CLEMENTS, 84 years young of Billings, MO, gave up her fight with a long history of health problems to be with the Lord and many loved ones who have gone before her. She was born on July 3, 1935 to Everett A. Powers and Vada O. Powers. Preceding her in death was her mother and father; son, Mickey Clements, whom she has longed to be with for many years; sister, Sue Reeves; and brother Gary A. Powers.
She is survived by four children, Sherry (Tom) Kendrick, Springfield MO; Mark (Jeanie) Hammers, Buffalo MO; Vickie (Don) Shadwick, Billings MO; Becky (Keith) Gonz, of Cedar Hill, MO; sister, Patricia (Dan) Kirkman, Springfield MO; 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 6 nieces and nephews.
Our mother was stubborn, even in death,
Not wanting to leave us behind,
Not wanting to leave us with tears in our eyes
And the vision that was left in our minds.
Though she has a son waiting for her to come home,
And the Lord with his arms open wide,
A mother knows, when her child's in pain,
And the struggle to say our good-byes.
One last kiss on the face of our mom,
We leave her to Rest In Peace,
Our final look back at the woman she was,
As we feel her sadness release.
(Vickie Shadwick)
Betty had a fulfilled life with many people who loved her very much. She was always there to help anyone and she will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held Wednesday July 24th from 10-11am at White Chapel Memorial Gardens (5234 W. State Highway EE, Springfield, MO. 65802.) Funeral services will follow at 11am with burial at White Chapel memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on July 23, 2019