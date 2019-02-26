Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Crosswhite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Crosswhite


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Crosswhite Obituary
Betty Crosswhite

Springfield - M Betty (Acuff) Crosswhite, 94, of Springfield, MO passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Betty was born on October 12, 1924 in Walnut Grove, MO to James and Goldie (Dixon) Acuff. She married Ralph Crosswhite on October 17, 1942 and celebrated seventy- six years of marriage. They have two children together Ron (Sharon) Crosswhite, Kathy (Bill) Workman. She was preceded in death by her parents, nine siblings and one great-grandchild. She is survived by her husband, Ralph, two children Ron and Kathy, seven grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren and eleven great-great grandchildren.

Betty loved her church and she was involved in WCG and enjoyed singing in the choir. She really liked watching the St. Louis Cardinals and loved family gatherings and cooking. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home North with services on Thursday at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow services in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now