Betty Crosswhite
Springfield - M Betty (Acuff) Crosswhite, 94, of Springfield, MO passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Betty was born on October 12, 1924 in Walnut Grove, MO to James and Goldie (Dixon) Acuff. She married Ralph Crosswhite on October 17, 1942 and celebrated seventy- six years of marriage. They have two children together Ron (Sharon) Crosswhite, Kathy (Bill) Workman. She was preceded in death by her parents, nine siblings and one great-grandchild. She is survived by her husband, Ralph, two children Ron and Kathy, seven grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren and eleven great-great grandchildren.
Betty loved her church and she was involved in WCG and enjoyed singing in the choir. She really liked watching the St. Louis Cardinals and loved family gatherings and cooking. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home North with services on Thursday at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow services in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 26, 2019