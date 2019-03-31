|
Betty F. Inmon
Highlandville - Betty F. (Miles) Inmon, 91, Highlandville, MO passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was born August 4, 1927 in Beech Grove, IN, to Raymond J. and Helen Elaine (Watts) Miles. She attended high school in Beach Grove, IN and Beach Grove College. She resided on the family farm for over 38 years. Betty was the owner of Inmon Interiors and retired at the age of 88, after 59 years in the business.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred "Ray" Inmon; and a brother, Zach Miles.
She is survived by her three sons, David (Patricia) Inmon, Ron (Jennifer) Plymate and Richard Dean "Rick" Inmon; five grandchildren, Ryan (Rosalee) Plymate, Sarah (Nick) Schofield, Lori Carr, Matthew Plymate and Colton (Kassi) Inmon; 17 great-grandchildren; and a niece, Vicki Miles (Don) Peterson.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. A visitation will follow the service. Burial will be in Maple Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, 3161 West Norton Road, Springfield, MO 65803.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019