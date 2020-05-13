|
Betty Fern Yeager Gates
Springfield - Betty passed away on May 12, 2020, from pneumonia. She was born to Fritz and Bertha Bear on December 13, 1928, in Hartville, MO. Betty married Verol Yeager and together they had Connie, Sandra, and Randy.
Betty was a hairdresser and owned Betty's Beauty Bar on West Division in Springfield for 30 years. She enjoyed gardening and travel. Betty loved going daily to Chesterfield Fitness Center. She had many friends and together they enjoyed playing a variety of card games. Betty was a member of Battlefield First Baptist Church. She gave credit to the Good Lord for giving her strength to endure treatment and overcome breast cancer last year.
Betty was preceded in death by her late husband, Jim; her son, Randy in 2016; and a sister, Rita Hooker. She is survived by daughters, Connie Powers and Sandra Mase and her husband, Art; sisters, Anita Creviston and Veda Rowe; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and eleven great-great-grandchildren. Betty "Gran" has inspired friends and family as she kept chasing the joys of life even at the age of 91.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 pm, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home with burial to follow at 2:00 pm in Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 pm, Monday, May 18, in the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader from May 13 to May 17, 2020