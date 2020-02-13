|
Betty J Hundley
Springfield - Betty J (Slankard) Hundley was born on March 31, 1930 to Henry O, and Ada (Bradford) Slankard, in Piggott, Arkansas. Betty grew up in Kennett, Missouri and graduated from high school in Blytheville. Arkansas. Betty married Robert L. Hundley on June 5, 1949. In June of 2019, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Betty and Bob spent over 40 years in Flint, Michigan where Betty retired from the General Motors Corporation administration after 30 years of service. She was an active member and Sunday School teacher at the Riverside Tabernacle (Assemblies of God) in Flint.
In 1990, Betty and Bob purchased their retirement home on the Current River in Van Buren, Missouri where they spent 14 years and enjoyed being members of the Van Buren United Methodist Church. Betty enjoyed cooking, baking, serving and visiting and known for her 'chicken and dumplings and ice cream pie.' In the fall of 2005, they moved to Maranatha Village in Springfield, Missouri, where she died on February 11th after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Betty has been a resident of the nursing care facility for the last 15 months and served as the unofficial greeter that was constantly on the go. Everyone loved Betty.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Chapel at Maranatha Village on Sunday, February 16th at 3:00 with visitation at starting at 2:00. There will also a visitation on Saturday, February 15th from 3:00 until 5:00 at the Community Center at Maranatha Village. Interment will be private at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Kennett, Missouri.
Betty was predeceased by her mother and father; sister, Bessie Smith of El Dorado, Arkansas; and brother, Bill Slankard of Flint, Michigan; as well as her In-laws; Rev. Clifford and Elizabeth Hundley; Rev. Eddie Hundley, Naomi Baker, Wanda Hundley, and Wesley Hundley.
Betty is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Rev. Dr. Robert, Jr. (Pigeon) of Grand Rapids, Michigan; daughter, Judith Hundley of Flint, Michigan; sister, Bonita Howard of Phoenix, Arizona; grandsons, Jared Willman (Lindsey) of Middleville, Michigan, and Robert C. Hundley of Augusta, Michigan. Two step-granddaughters; Emily Linderman of Palo Alto, California and Jessica Linderman of Grand Rapids, Michigan, four great-grandchildren, sisters-in-laws Charlotte and Linda Hundley of Camp Hill, PA, and brother-in-law, Rev. Raymond Hundley of Lake Charles, LA. plus many nephews, nieces and friends in many places.
Thank you to the caregivers of Integrity Home Health and Hospice and Maranatha Village Nursing Care. Memorial Contributions are encouraged to Maranatha Village Chapel Fund in memory of Betty.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020