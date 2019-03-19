|
Betty Jean Bass
Strafford - Betty was the daughter of Fred & Elizabeth (Stone) Curtis born on March 19, 1933. Her mother passed away shortly after her birth and Betty was raised by her Grama Margaret and Grandpa Pate Stone.
In 1951, Betty married Billy Neal Bass. No children were born to this union of 62 years. She was a spotless housekeeper and loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was employed by Douglas County Clerk, Ramey Smith, as her first job. She later worked for the Missouri Highway Patrol and Boatman's Bank as a bookkeeper.
Betty was proceeded in death by her parents, husband Bill in 2013, and a brother Alvin (Dempsey) Curtis in 1998.
She is survived by James Pfeister, who was like a son to her and Bill, and other cousins, nieces and one nephew.
She passed on March 12, 2019 at Cox Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn North on Thursday March 21 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 19, 2019