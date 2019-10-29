|
|
Betty Jean Carter
Springfield, MO. - Betty Jean Carter 91, Springfield, MO. passed away October 27, 2019. She was born in Missouri, on June 19, 1928, to Clyde and Pearl M. (Alexander) LeDuc. A long-time area resident, Betty was a 60 year member of the First and Calvary Presbyterian Church. She also had attended the Southgate Baptist Church. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed going to Down Stream and playing Bingo. She loved bowling and spending time with her friends and family. Betty loved Betty Boop and she collected her figurines. She loved animals, especially dogs, and she loved St. Louis Cardinal Baseball. Betty loved her Ice Cream. She will be remembered as an amazing woman, who was loved by all who knew her.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joe E. Carter, and her son, Donald Carter. She is survived by her daughter Lynda Sharp, her grand-daughter, Jennifer Sharp, and her fiancee Chad Hook as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. before services in the funeral home. Memorial Donations may be made to the .
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019