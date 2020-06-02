Betty Jean Koenig Mackler
Springfield - Betty Jean Koenig Mackler, 91, of Springfield, MO passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Ozark Nursing and Care Center.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall, MO with William W. Harlow officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Memorials are suggested to Ozark Nursing and Care Center Activity Department, 1486 N. Riverside Rd., Ozark, MO 65721. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com
Betty was born August 15, 1928 in Granite City, IL to Walter C. and Minnie L. (Brummett) Koenig. She married Joseph R. "Bob" Mackler on June 9, 1946. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2015.
Betty is survived by three daughters, Barbara Robertson (James), Jeanie Barton (John) and Vickie Stockglausner; six grandchildren: Joe Robertson (Jen), Anna Doke, Tim Barnes, Tanya Herrin (Mike), Tyson Stockglausner and Jacob Stockglausner (Marissa). She had eight great- grandchildren: Emily Doke, Tyler Barnes, Sadie Barnes, Breanne Traub, Brooke Herrin, Nick Herrin, Brody Herrin and Gavin Stockglausner; and two great-great grandchildren, Delilah Barnes and Graiden Herrin; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Betty was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church where she was a member of the LEO group. She and her husband were owners of Thompson-Mackler Furniture and Funeral Home in Madison, MO. Betty was also employed as the Superintendent's secretary at the Moberly Correction Center, Moberly, MO.
She belonged to several civic organizations through the years including Federated Women's Study Club and Rebekah's, Madison, MO, Lioness Club and the Welcome Wagon Club, Sunrise Beach, MO.
Her hobbies included traveling all over the U.S., Canada and Mexico with Bob, her children and friends, working in her flower gardens, member of the "Six Pack" Wednesday morning coffee group, and going to garage sales.
Springfield - Betty Jean Koenig Mackler, 91, of Springfield, MO passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Ozark Nursing and Care Center.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall, MO with William W. Harlow officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Memorials are suggested to Ozark Nursing and Care Center Activity Department, 1486 N. Riverside Rd., Ozark, MO 65721. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com
Betty was born August 15, 1928 in Granite City, IL to Walter C. and Minnie L. (Brummett) Koenig. She married Joseph R. "Bob" Mackler on June 9, 1946. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2015.
Betty is survived by three daughters, Barbara Robertson (James), Jeanie Barton (John) and Vickie Stockglausner; six grandchildren: Joe Robertson (Jen), Anna Doke, Tim Barnes, Tanya Herrin (Mike), Tyson Stockglausner and Jacob Stockglausner (Marissa). She had eight great- grandchildren: Emily Doke, Tyler Barnes, Sadie Barnes, Breanne Traub, Brooke Herrin, Nick Herrin, Brody Herrin and Gavin Stockglausner; and two great-great grandchildren, Delilah Barnes and Graiden Herrin; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Betty was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church where she was a member of the LEO group. She and her husband were owners of Thompson-Mackler Furniture and Funeral Home in Madison, MO. Betty was also employed as the Superintendent's secretary at the Moberly Correction Center, Moberly, MO.
She belonged to several civic organizations through the years including Federated Women's Study Club and Rebekah's, Madison, MO, Lioness Club and the Welcome Wagon Club, Sunrise Beach, MO.
Her hobbies included traveling all over the U.S., Canada and Mexico with Bob, her children and friends, working in her flower gardens, member of the "Six Pack" Wednesday morning coffee group, and going to garage sales.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.