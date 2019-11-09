|
|
Betty Jean Skinner
Everton - Betty Jean Skinner, Everton, was born December 11, 1973 in Columbia, MO to Ronnie Letterman and Minnie (Rader) Hough. She passed away November 7, 2019 in her home at the age of 45.
Betty owned and operated Prowash of the Ozarks in Springfield. She was a member of James River Assembly, a long time foster parent, and was very active in N.A. She was a very giving person, putting other people's needs first.
She is survived by her mother, Minnie Hough, Springfield; her father, Ronnie Letterman, Springfield; three children, Harmoni Skinner, Joseph Skinner, and Abby Skinner, all of Everton; two sisters, Anna Smith, Springfield, and Christina Broadway, Bolivar; and her fiancé, Robert Stark, Everton.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., 1131 State Hwy. A, Marshfield, MO 65706. Burial will follow in Marshfield Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. Monday, November 11 in the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019