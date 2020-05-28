Betty Jo Peterson



Springfield - Betty Peterson, 94, of Springfield reunited with her loved ones in Heaven Monday afternoon, May 25, 2020. She was born on March 9, 1926 in Springfield, MO.



She leaves behind family, friends and neighbors and will be greatly missed but remembered for her amazing kindness and love.



A True Blessing.



Informal Visitation will be from 2:00 - 7:00 PM on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.









