Betty Jo Peterson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jo Peterson

Springfield - Betty Peterson, 94, of Springfield reunited with her loved ones in Heaven Monday afternoon, May 25, 2020. She was born on March 9, 1926 in Springfield, MO.

She leaves behind family, friends and neighbors and will be greatly missed but remembered for her amazing kindness and love.

A True Blessing.

Informal Visitation will be from 2:00 - 7:00 PM on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved