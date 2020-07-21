Betty Jo Smith JohnsonSpringfield - Betty Jo Smith Johnson, 93, Springfield, Mo was born March 15, 1927, in Clinton, Mo and passed away July 14. 2020 in Springfield, MO. Betty was the daughter of Ora Lee (Mitchell) and Basil A. Smith, she had two brothers, Mitchell Lee Smith and Robert Uel Smith who preceded her in death. Betty was united in marriage to Edgar Earl Johnson on June 12, 1948, in the United Methodist Church, in Clinton, MO, Edgar and Betty had no children. Earl preceded her in death on February 9, 2005. Betty graduated from Clinton High School in May of 1945, she enrolled in Draughn's Business College, Springfield, MO and graduated in April of 1946. Betty was employed at the Missouri State Employment office in 1946, Clinton, Mo, the office was closed in 1948, she transferred to the Employment Office, St. Louis, MO where she lived and worked for several years. In 1960, Betty went to work for the AMC/ Jeep Zone office for 16 years as a secretary, after the closing of the zone office, she was employed by Countrywide Services (Product Liability Investigation) for 13 years, retiring in 1989. After retirement Betty moved back to Clinton, Mo, where her mom and dad lived. In 1993 Betty and Edgar moved to Springfield, MO, where Edgar received great health care. Betty loved the outdoors, she enjoyed fishing, swimming, and skiing at the Lake of The Ozarks. She took pride in taking care of her beautiful flowers. Survivors include 2 sisters-in-law, Berna Moffit Smith wife of Mitchell Lee Smith and Brenda Carter Smith Bradley, wife of Robert Smith, both of Clinton; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Graveside services for Betty will be 11:00 am, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Englewood Cemetery, Clinton, MO.