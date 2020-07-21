1/1
Betty Jo Smith Johnson
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jo Smith Johnson

Springfield - Betty Jo Smith Johnson, 93, Springfield, Mo was born March 15, 1927, in Clinton, Mo and passed away July 14. 2020 in Springfield, MO. Betty was the daughter of Ora Lee (Mitchell) and Basil A. Smith, she had two brothers, Mitchell Lee Smith and Robert Uel Smith who preceded her in death. Betty was united in marriage to Edgar Earl Johnson on June 12, 1948, in the United Methodist Church, in Clinton, MO, Edgar and Betty had no children. Earl preceded her in death on February 9, 2005. Betty graduated from Clinton High School in May of 1945, she enrolled in Draughn's Business College, Springfield, MO and graduated in April of 1946. Betty was employed at the Missouri State Employment office in 1946, Clinton, Mo, the office was closed in 1948, she transferred to the Employment Office, St. Louis, MO where she lived and worked for several years. In 1960, Betty went to work for the AMC/ Jeep Zone office for 16 years as a secretary, after the closing of the zone office, she was employed by Countrywide Services (Product Liability Investigation) for 13 years, retiring in 1989. After retirement Betty moved back to Clinton, Mo, where her mom and dad lived. In 1993 Betty and Edgar moved to Springfield, MO, where Edgar received great health care. Betty loved the outdoors, she enjoyed fishing, swimming, and skiing at the Lake of The Ozarks. She took pride in taking care of her beautiful flowers. Survivors include 2 sisters-in-law, Berna Moffit Smith wife of Mitchell Lee Smith and Brenda Carter Smith Bradley, wife of Robert Smith, both of Clinton; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside services for Betty will be 11:00 am, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Englewood Cemetery, Clinton, MO.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Englewood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved