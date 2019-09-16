Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lee Barker


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lee Barker Obituary
Betty Lee Barker

Springfield, MO. - Betty Lee Barker 91, Springfield, MO. passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 after a long illness. Betty was born in Springfield, Mo. on March 16, 1928 to Hubert Daniel and Edith May (King) Crabtree. She was a life-long area resident, and a retired inspector for Dayco Corporation for 35 years. She loved making crafts, dolls and ceramics. She also collected dolls and salt and pepper shakers.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lloyd, a son, Michael three sisters and two brothers. She is survived by two sons: Richard Dodd and his wife, Gloria and Albert Barker and his wife Jolene, three daughters: Sharon Beach, Barbara Maples and her husband, Aubrey, and Paula Moore, eighteen grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren, two sisters: Patsy Bills and her husband Bruce, and Jeanne Turley and one brother: Douglas Crabtree.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before services, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now