Betty Lee Barker
Springfield, MO. - Betty Lee Barker 91, Springfield, MO. passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 after a long illness. Betty was born in Springfield, Mo. on March 16, 1928 to Hubert Daniel and Edith May (King) Crabtree. She was a life-long area resident, and a retired inspector for Dayco Corporation for 35 years. She loved making crafts, dolls and ceramics. She also collected dolls and salt and pepper shakers.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lloyd, a son, Michael three sisters and two brothers. She is survived by two sons: Richard Dodd and his wife, Gloria and Albert Barker and his wife Jolene, three daughters: Sharon Beach, Barbara Maples and her husband, Aubrey, and Paula Moore, eighteen grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren, two sisters: Patsy Bills and her husband Bruce, and Jeanne Turley and one brother: Douglas Crabtree.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before services, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 16, 2019