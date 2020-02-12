Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Betty Lee (Addison) Stark


1933 - 2020
Springfield - Betty Lee (Addison) Stark, age 86, passed from this world on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Betty was born June 27, 1933 to Henry M. Addison Sr. and Minerva I. Addison. She accepted Jesus as her Savior when she was 11 while at revival at the Amity Schoolhouse with her family. She graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Drury University in 1979. Her career took her to Veteran's hospital in Mt. Vernon, school nurse at Strafford Schools, and Visiting Nurses Association. Her hobbies included gardening, baking, cooking, knitting, sewing and quilting. Betty was gifted with hospitality, and there was always room for one more at her table.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry M. Addison Sr. and Minerva I. Addison; husband and best friend of 67 years, Frank R. Stark; brothers Bill John Addison, Michael C. Addison, Jim R. Addison, and Martin Addison; sister Mary Lou Shurtz; and son-in-law Ronald L. Marsh.

Betty is survived by daughter Stephanie Marsh of Brighton, MO; her children Hannah Marler (Jeff, son Franklin) of Strafford, MO and Lydia Marsh (Nick, children: Savannah, Bryson and Samuel) of Brighton, MO; daughter Sara Campbell (Richard) of Strafford, MO, and their children Maggie Coppenbarger (Craig, children: Gigi, Isaiah, Bella and Vinny) of Warrensburg, MO, and Jackson Campbell (Brianna) of Strafford, MO; daughter Sandra Perkins (Keith) of Chattanooga, TN and their children Jed Perkins (Andrea, children: Hayden, Ailee, and Hazel) of Hixson, TN, Sam Perkins, of Hixson, TN, and Addison Perkins (Sarah) of Clarksville, TN; brother Henry Addison (Mabel), of Springfield, MO; nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Marionville IOOF Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
