Betty Lou (Letterman) Coble Marlin
Oswego - Betty Lou (Letterman) Coble Marlin, 85, of Oswego, Kansas, passed away at 8:59 a.m., Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Presbyterian Manor in Parsons, Kansas.
Betty was born on October 26, 1934, to Loren and Mattie (Cunningham) Letterman in Conway, Missouri. She graduated from Fair Grove High School in Fair Grove, Missouri in 1952. She lived most of her life in Springfield, Missouri until moving to Oswego, Kansas in 2013.
Upon graduating from high school, Betty began her career as a cashier at Consumers Market in Springfield, Missouri. She later worked for many years at Lily Tulip/Owens-Illinois Corporation, also in Springfield. After taking a break from working, she returned to work in 1975 as the customer service supervisor at the East Kearney Street Wal-Mart and then later held that position at the South Campbell Street Wal-Mart store, both in Springfield. She finished her working career as the customer service supervisor at the Springfield Michael's store until her retirement in 1996. In the 1980's, Betty owned a craft business, Stitch 'N Stuff, making creations that were enjoyed by many.
Betty was married to Beryl Coble in 1954. The couple had three daughters.
Survivors include: Two daughters: Dee Brown and her husband, Chris, of Oswego, Kansas. Cynthia Buchanan and her husband, Mick, of St. Peters, Missouri. Four grandchildren, Three great-grandchildren, Two brothers: Darrell Letterman of Springfield, Missouri; Tom Letterman and his wife, Dianna, of Springfield, Missouri. Three sisters: Shirley Carrizales and her husband, Daniel, of Katy, Texas; Linda Abbot and her husband, Bill, of Springfield, Missouri; Janet Aday and her husband, Steve, of Pleasant Hope, Missouri
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Debra Coble; and one brother, Jerry Letterman.
Memorials are suggested to the , or the . These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Springfield, Missouri.
Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020