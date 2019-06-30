|
Betty Lou Cunningham
Springfield, Mo. - Betty Lou Cunningham 85, Springfield, Mo. went to be with her Lord & Savior June 26, 2019. She was born in Springfield, Mo. on November 22, 1933, to Dillard and Eliza Wilder. She worked at Springfield Little Theater, Maranatha, she owned a bridal shop in Springfield and retired from Evangel University.She volunteered at the Southside Senior Center on Fremont as treasurer. She was a member of Evangel Temple Assembly Of God Church.
Betty loved her faamily, going to Springfield Cardinal Games, all types of crafting and sewing, going out to eat with her friends. She was a very loving person, willing to help anyone in need.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Betty is survived by her children: Len Cunningham, of Willard, Ken Cunningham and his wife Sherry, of Spokane, Mo. Leslie Ransom, of Texas and Luanna Landerand husband Mike, of Kansas City, and one brother, Butch Wilder and his wife, Christine, of Aurora, Mo. six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Evangel Temple visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. before the service.
Published in the News-Leader on June 30, 2019