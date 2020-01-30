Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO
Betty Lou Lurvey


1926 - 2020
Betty Lou Lurvey Obituary
Betty Lou Lurvey

Springfield - Betty Lou Lurvey, 93, was born September 25, 1926; she went to Heaven on January 27, 2020. She is a retiree (1986) from the City of Springfield; having served as the secretary to the fire chief. She is preceded in death by her father Columbus E. Dailey, her mother Vivian L. Johnson, her Husband L.E. "Newt" Lurvey, and her grandson William M. Lurvey. She is survived by her daughters Dana Huxley, Cheri Huxley, Vivian Lurvey, And Gloria Beck, also multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great great grandchild.

Her services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11am at Greenlawn Funeral Home North.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
