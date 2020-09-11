1/1
Betty Lou Ripley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lou Ripley

Springfield - Betty Lou Ripley, 90, Springfield, MO passed away peacefully of congestive heart failure in the home of her niece on September 11, 2020. Betty's death was on her terms, knowing her time here on Earth had come to an end. She will be celebrating in heaven with her husband who passed away 51 years ago. Betty was born on April 6, 1930 in Springfield to Lee and Vera Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Carol Graves and Betty's husband Kent. Betty and Kent met in Seattle, Washington when Kent was in the Navy. She worked at Boatman's Bank for many years. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Betty is survived by her sister Bonna Gray of Springfield, niece Ellen Gray (Missy Dumler), nephews Andy Gray (Lisa) Potsdam of New York, Mark Gray of Springfield and Janet Gray of Springfield; and great nieces and nephew, Holly Foss (Justin) of Springfield, Lyndsey Baker, Lillie Baker, Adam Baker of Springfield, Hannah Gray and Hayley Gray of Potsdam, New York. Betty's request was for no visitation or services. She will be buried with her husband Kent at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank Alyssa, Betty's hospice nurse from CoxHealth At Home for the great care she gave Betty in her final days.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved