Betty Lou RipleySpringfield - Betty Lou Ripley, 90, Springfield, MO passed away peacefully of congestive heart failure in the home of her niece on September 11, 2020. Betty's death was on her terms, knowing her time here on Earth had come to an end. She will be celebrating in heaven with her husband who passed away 51 years ago. Betty was born on April 6, 1930 in Springfield to Lee and Vera Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Carol Graves and Betty's husband Kent. Betty and Kent met in Seattle, Washington when Kent was in the Navy. She worked at Boatman's Bank for many years. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Betty is survived by her sister Bonna Gray of Springfield, niece Ellen Gray (Missy Dumler), nephews Andy Gray (Lisa) Potsdam of New York, Mark Gray of Springfield and Janet Gray of Springfield; and great nieces and nephew, Holly Foss (Justin) of Springfield, Lyndsey Baker, Lillie Baker, Adam Baker of Springfield, Hannah Gray and Hayley Gray of Potsdam, New York. Betty's request was for no visitation or services. She will be buried with her husband Kent at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank Alyssa, Betty's hospice nurse from CoxHealth At Home for the great care she gave Betty in her final days.