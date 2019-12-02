|
|
Betty Mae Cologna
Marshfield - Betty Mae Cologna, 92, Marshfield, Missouri, was born on January 26, 1927 in Seymour, Missouri, to Henry and Docia (Killian) Bollinger, and departed this life for her heavenly home on December 2, 2019 in Webco Manor, Marshfield.
She was united in marriage to Eugene (Gene) F. Cologna on May 26, 1944, and to this union two children were born.
Betty worked for many years at the Style Shop in Marshfield. She also worked at The Sale Barn, City Hall Drug store, and sold Avon for many years. She was always there for her family. Betty was a strong woman of faith and love.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Gene Cologna; parents, Henry and Docia Bollinger; son, Eugene (Genie) Cologna Jr., two brothers, John and Billy Paul Bollinger; and sister, Mary Burch.
Betty is survived by her son, Jim Cologna and wife Joan, of Springfield, Missouri; grandchildren, Tim Cologna, Elizabeth Cologna, Juliana Hudson and husband Mark, Jenalee Cologna and fiancé David Edwards, and Jeremy Cologna, great grandchildren, Greer and Luke Hudson, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Betty was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. We will cherish our memories of her forever.
Funeral Mass for Betty Mae Cologna will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday December 5, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Marshfield, with burial in Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. A prayer service will begin at 6:00 p.m. with visitation to follow Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www dayfh com.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019