Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Betty Morrison Lehar


1932 - 2020
Betty Morrison Lehar Obituary
Betty Morrison Lehar

Springdale, AR - Betty Morrison Lehar of Springdale, Arkansas, formerly of Willard, MO, passed away on January 26, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born October 21, 1932, in Gainesville, MO. the daughter of Frank and Opal (Luna) James.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Opal, her husbands, Bron Morrison and Eugene Lehar, and her son Elwyn, who passed away in 1969 at the age of 16.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home South, with burial to follow, in White Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before services, from Noon to 1:00 p.m.For a more complete obituary, please visit the Greenlawn South website.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
