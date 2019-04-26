|
Betty R. Cobb
Republic, MO - Betty R. Cobb 89, of Republic, MO passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Springfield. She was born on October 4, 1929 in Marshfield, MO to Charles Lee Ward Sr. and Dora Ann Evans.
Betty was known for her caring and big personality. She took extra pride in taking care of her home. Betty loved and lived for her family especially her grandbabies. She was also a good friend and spent many hours visiting and nurturing her friends in nursing homes. She enjoyed gambling, playing the lottery, dancing, traveling and fishing.
Preceding Betty in death are her parents; her husband, John Cobb of 59 years; daughter, Judy Kay Silkey; 25 siblings and 1 great granddaughter.
She is survived by her 4 children, Larry Silkey (Cinde), Dee Dee Morrison (Jeff), Stefan Cobb (Sharon) and Ruth Ann Keller (Jody); 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 1 sister, Alene Thompson and a host of family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm with a service to follow at 2:00 pm at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel (5234 W. State Hwy EE Springfield, MO) with a burial to follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 26, 2019