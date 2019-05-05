Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
Betty Rose "Nanny" Sharrock

Springfield - Betty Rose "Nanny" Sharrock, 93, of Springfield, MO passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Betty was born December 16, 1925 in St. Elmo, IL. Betty was self-employed as a flea market dealer. She loved going to garage sales, finding good deals and visiting with other bargain hunters. Betty is survived by her children, Mickie Haase (Bill) and Connie Wester, 6 grandchildren, Tracy Snodgrass, Michele Kniepfel, Kristin Kraft, Hallie McCain, Lana Kentner and Eric Wester, 19 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader on May 5, 2019
