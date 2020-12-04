Betty SniderBolivar - Betty E. (Hayden) Snider, 91, of Bolivar, Missouri, passed away on November 29, 2020. She was born in Springfield, Missouri in July of 1929, to Edward J. and Marie L. (Van Meter) Hayden.She was united in marriage to Elmer J. Snider on October 6, 1946. They lived a happy life together for 73 years, living in the same family home for 51 years. Once married, she stopped working outside the home and became a full-time wife and loving mother of nine.She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Junior Snider; father, Edward J. Hayden; mother, Marie L. Hayden; sister, Norma Epperson; brothers, Youless and Mickey Hayden.She is survived by nine children: David Snider (Bonnie), Donna Byers-Hogue (Dave), Carol Wimsatt (Alan), Gary Snider, Kathy Manley (Wayne), Cyndi Nelson (Bill), Rob Snider (Connie), Lorrie Simpson (Morgan), and Denise McMaster; 22 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous additional family and friends.Betty was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Springfield. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a quiet strength. She collected snowmen, geese, and elephants. She always had a smile on her face and a positive attitude. She loved telling stories of her childhood adventures and every morning around the breakfast table, she would share her dreams from the previous night. If you came to visit, she expected you to stay and eat. She was active in her kid's elementary school activities, Boy Scouts and PTA. She was an avid cake decorator and wonderful cook and baker. She could always be found crocheting doilies, afghans, or baby sweater sets. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and swimming. She also loved flowers. In later years, she enjoyed family visits, crossword puzzles, adult coloring books, watching westerns and the Hallmark channel, and bird watching.She will be missed tremendously by her family and friends. "Mom, we have comfort knowing you and dad are holding hands and are together now in heaven. We love and miss you both so much already."Funeral services will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home North at 11:00 a.m., December 7. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00, preceding the service. Graveside service at Robberson Prairie Cemetery, Greene County Missouri, directly following the service.