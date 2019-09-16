Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
Church of Christ
Strafford, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Walz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Walz


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Walz Obituary
Betty Walz

Strafford - On Saturday, August 24, 2019, Betty Walz, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 87. Betty was born on November 8, 1931 in Pilot Knob, MO to Ada and George Harbison. She graduated from Pacific High School in 1950 and married James Walz Jr. the same year. They raised three sons: James, George, and Robert (Kyle).

Betty had a love of reading and enjoyed reading the popular novels of the day. She also had a passion for her church. She attended the Church Of Christ in Strafford, MO. Betty had a wonderful sense of humor and loved sitting late into the night with loved ones telling stories about family and growing up.

Betty was preceded in death by both parents and her brother Franklin. Betty is survived by her husband James and three sons.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Church of Christ in Strafford, MO. A service local to the St. Louis, MO area will be announced.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.