Betty Walz
Strafford - On Saturday, August 24, 2019, Betty Walz, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 87. Betty was born on November 8, 1931 in Pilot Knob, MO to Ada and George Harbison. She graduated from Pacific High School in 1950 and married James Walz Jr. the same year. They raised three sons: James, George, and Robert (Kyle).
Betty had a love of reading and enjoyed reading the popular novels of the day. She also had a passion for her church. She attended the Church Of Christ in Strafford, MO. Betty had a wonderful sense of humor and loved sitting late into the night with loved ones telling stories about family and growing up.
Betty was preceded in death by both parents and her brother Franklin. Betty is survived by her husband James and three sons.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Church of Christ in Strafford, MO. A service local to the St. Louis, MO area will be announced.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 16, 2019