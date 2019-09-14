|
Beverly Ann Baugh Comer
Carthage - Beverly Ann Baugh Comer, age 69 of Carthage, Missouri, passed away early Thursday morning, September 12, 2019 at her home with family by her side. Beverly was born June 28, 1950 in Carthage, Missouri to the late Homer Martin Baugh, Sr. and Jessie Rosella (Wagner) Baugh. She was a 1967 graduate of Carthage High School.
Beverly married Lamont C. Comer on August 6, 1968 in Carthage, Missouri. She received her degree in education from the University of North Florida. Although she was very devoted to her students, most importantly she was a devout Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Family meant everything to Beverly; her kids and grandchildren were her whole life. Beverly was also a member and very active in the Calvary Baptist Church, the Carthage community, and the Red Hat Society.
Survivors include her husband, Lamont; two sons, Christopher Zachary Comer (wife Tiffany April), and Jason B. Chadwick Comer (wife Mindy Renay); one daughter, Mary Elizabeth Adrian Jean Comer-Foreback (husband Cory Lee); seven grandchildren, Cody (wife Chandra), Emily, Lainey, Sadie, Molly, Tony, and Trent Comer; one great-grandchild, Carrigan Comer; three brothers, Homer Baugh, Dick Baugh, and Ben Baugh; two sisters, Mary Flesher and Reatha Jeffries; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth, Larry, and John; and two sisters, Shirley Tullis and Janice Cole.
Visitation will be held 2-4 pm, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Knell Mortuary, Carthage. Funeral services will be held 10 am, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Knell Mortuary. Interment will follow the service in Oak Hill Cemetery, Carthage. Online condolences may be expressed through www.knellmortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of Knell Mortuary.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 14, 2019