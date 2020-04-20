|
Beverly Ann Bishop
Willard - Beverly Bishop, age 81, of Willard, Missouri, formerly of Bolivar, Missouri passed away peacefully at Jordan Creek Nursing Facility on April 19, 2020.
Beverly was born on January 7, 1939 in Walnut Grove, Missouri to parents Martin and Edna Harman. She graduated from Walnut Grove High School and earned her Bachelor of Science in Education degree at Southwest Missouri State College. Beverly spent several years as a schoolteacher in Deepwater, MO and Butler, MO.
Beverly was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) L. Bishop on March 10, 1964. From this marriage came three children: Mark, Paula, and Michael. In 1972, Bob and Beverly opened the first American Family Insurance Agency in Bolivar, MO and continued this business for over three decades. Beverly was also part of the Nu Chi Sorority for over 47 years. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and spending time with her family.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her parents Martin and Edna Harman, brother Paul Harman, and sister Mary Alice Looney. Beverly is survived by her children: Mark Bishop and wife Rhonda, Paula Gronniger and husband Andrew, and Michael Bishop as well as her brother Byron Harman and wife Sarah. She leaves behind five grandchildren; Dylann Bishop, Matthew Bishop, Noelle Kates, Claire Gates, and Brooklyn Bishop and two great-grandchildren; Piper Gates and Hennley Bishop. Bev was also a loving aunt to her nephews and niece: Randy Harman, Ronnie Harman, Russell Harman, Marty Harman, Gene Harman, John Looney and Susan Griffitts. A special thanks goes to B.C. Coleman, a trusted neighbor and friend.
Visitation for Beverly will be April 23, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home North 3506 N. National Ave, Springfield, MO 65803 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at the Walnut Grove Cemetery on April 24, 2020 at 10:00am.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020