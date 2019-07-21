|
Beverly Ann Mace
Ozark - Beverly Ann Mace passed away at home in Ozark, MO on July 20, 2019 with loved ones by her side. Beverly was born January 20, 1938 to Byron C. and Henrietta Grundburg Welch in Springfield, MO. She attended Rountree elementary, Jarrett Junior High, and Springfield Senior High. She attended Drury College and was married to Richard Mace on August 2, 1958.
Richard and Beverly raised four children in Springfield. She was involved in Junior League of Springfield, Bennie Clements Guild of First and Calvary Presbyterian Church, and local PTA. She was the ultimate swim mom and spent many hours on pool decks and highlighting heat sheets. She served on the boards of Southern Hills Swim Club and Springfield Swim Club and cheered on her children and grandchildren at many swim meets. Whether serving as a follower or leader she was always a helpful people person. Bev especially loved family gatherings for all occasions and "Sunday family dinner." She has passed on the recipe for her famous chocolate sheet cake as well as many other recipes that we cannot share with the public.
Beverly is survived by husband of 61 years Dr. Richard Mace, four children: Dr. R. Curtis Mace (Julia), M. Cathy Hubert (Steve), L. Carol Toedtmann (Jeff) and Dr. J. Charles Mace (Melissa), grandchildren: Elizabeth Mace, Clinton Toedtmann (Jenna), Claire Hubert, Wilson Mace, Collin Toedtmann, and Audrey Mace. Bev was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Mary Mace and brother David C. Welch.
Family of Beverly Ann Mace would like to express their gratitude to friends, neighbors, and professionals who assisted Beverly during her time of need.
We will celebrate the life of Bev Mace at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, 1947 East Seminole, 4:00 -6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019. Family graveside services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Springfield Public Schools Foundation where she and all her children attended school and where she was employed for many years.
Published in the News-Leader on July 21, 2019