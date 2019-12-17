|
|
Beverly Ann Shortt
Springfield - Beverly Ann Shortt passed peacefully from this earth to her heavenly home Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Beverly was born July 16,1937 to the parents George and Evelyn Sample.
She is survived by her son Dane and daughter-in-law Candace,
Diana and Ted Papit, her sister and brother-in-law, and George and Lisa Sample, her brother and sister-in-law.
Funeral services will be Friday Dec. 20, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East, 3540 E. Seminole, Springfield, Mo.
Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., and the service will be at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019