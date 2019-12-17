Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Shortt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ann Shortt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Ann Shortt Obituary
Beverly Ann Shortt

Springfield - Beverly Ann Shortt passed peacefully from this earth to her heavenly home Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Beverly was born July 16,1937 to the parents George and Evelyn Sample.

She is survived by her son Dane and daughter-in-law Candace,

Diana and Ted Papit, her sister and brother-in-law, and George and Lisa Sample, her brother and sister-in-law.

Funeral services will be Friday Dec. 20, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East, 3540 E. Seminole, Springfield, Mo.

Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., and the service will be at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -