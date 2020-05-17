|
|
Beverly (Scott) Brown
Springfield - Beverly (Scott) Brown was born on September 2, 1938 in Rogersville, Mo. and departed on May 15, 2020 in Springfield, Mo. Beverly spent her life caring for others as a nurse's aide. She retired from Cox Hospital after many years of service. Beverly loved her God, her church, all her friends, relatives, and Toby her precious cat! Her church family was very special to her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandmother, twin sister, a great nephew and other family and friends. She is survived by a niece and two great nephews and Toby her very special cat and many friends and relatives.
A viewing will be from 3 to 4 pm Tuesday May 19th in Herman Lohmeyer Funeral Home. Burial and graveside services will be held at 10 am Wednesday May 20th at Shiloh Cemetery near Rogersville, Mo.
A recording of the service, condolences, stories and photos will be available online at www.hhlohmeyer.com.
Published in the News-Leader from May 17 to May 18, 2020