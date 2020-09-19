1/1
Beverly Brown
1939 - 2020
Beverly Brown

Branson - Beverly Bione Brown was born in Herrin, IL on March 5, 1939 to Phillip Bione Sr. and Sophie Clara Calcaterra. She left this earth to be with her heavenly Father on September 17, 2020 after a 2.5 year battle with cancer.

Beverly graduated from Herrin High school and went on to graduate from DePaul School of Nursing in St. Louis, MO in 1960. She met and married James Allen Shaw in St Louis. They were married for 33 years and had 3 daughters, Lisa, Ginny, and Krystan. Bev was an RN for over 50 years in Missouri and was employed for over 30 years at Cox Health Systems, retiring in 2001. She was a member of King's Way United Methodist Church for many years while living in Springfield. Sadly, Jim died in 1993 and in 1996 she married Curtis Brown. After they retired, Bev and Curt moved to Branson where they were members of Branson United Methodist Church. After her divorce from Curt, Bev continued to live in Branson. In 2018, Bev was diagnosed with cancer and moved to Kansas City to be closer to her family. She was a Master Gardener and Master Naturalist and loved all plants and animals, especially her granddogs who were with her until the end. She loved to travel and show her granddaughters the world.

Bev was preceded in death by her husband James, her parents, her brothers Phillip and Julius and her sister Victoria.

She is survived by her daughters Lisa Messina (Michael), Wildwood, MO, Ginny Newman, Overland Park KS, and Krystan Blades (Benjamin), Prairie Village, KS. She is also survived by her granddaughters Meghan Sherman (Bradley), Caroline Messina, Sofia Blades, and Vanessa Blades, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Branson United Methodist Church on Monday 9/21/2020 at 6:30 pm. There will be a visitation at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte Tuesday 9/22/2020 from 10-12 pm with burial immediately afterwards. In lieu of flowers, Beverly requests donations be made to Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society, Branson United Methodist Church, Jesus Was Homeless or College of the Ozarks.






Published in News-Leader from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Branson United Methodist Church
SEP
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
SEP
22
Burial
Funeral services provided by
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
4178871929
