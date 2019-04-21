|
Beverly Heiberg
Springfield - Beverly Carol Heiberg, 82 years of age, passed from this life Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
She was born on July 30, 1936, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Edward and Lucille Oberst.
She is survived by her children: Cheryl Dunham, and her husband Chuck, Lawerence Zang, and his wife, Teresa; brother, Larry Oberst; grandchildren: Cheyne Dunham, Chad Dunham, Vanessa Martinez, and Matthew Zang; great-grandchildren: Brianna Dunham, Haylee Dunham, and Corbin Dunham.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley (Jack) Heiberg, her parents, Edward and Lucille Oberst, one brother, Jack Oberst, and a sister, Marlene Myrum.
She loved being with family and friends, playing mahjong, and going to the casino.
Beverly will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 21, 2019