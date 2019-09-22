|
Beverly Mae Hickman Ellis
Springfield - Beverly Mae Hickman Ellis, Springfield, died peacefully September 20 after a long valiant fight against multiple sclerosis. She was born October 14, 1941 in Greenfield, MO. to the late Lynton Harold Hickman and Roberta Jean Pyle Hickman. Beverly retired from public education in November 1996 from Springfield Public Schools. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Missouri State University and a Master's Degree from Drury University. She had moved to Springfield after high school graduation from Greenfield, MO. in 1959. She was diagnosed with MS in 1981 and was totally dependent upon another for her care since 2005. Beverly was a talented teacher and reading specialist. She served as an elementary principal. She was a district coordinator of elementary reading during the mid 1980's until MS caused her turning to less challenging tasks.
She was a dedicated member at National Avenue Christian Church since 1966 as a leader and servant. She was honored as a Life Deacon in 2009. She was a wonderful wife, homemaker, cook, and mother. She maintained a sweet, gracious, and determined attitude until the end.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Benny R. Ellis. They were united in marriage September 1, 1962. To this union two children were born, Robert of Springfield, and Kristen of Muscatine, IA. They and their spouses, Lisa Jobe Ellis, and Chris Fenderson survive her along with Robert and Lisa's children, Ben, Katie, Elizabeth, and Megan Wittmers and her husband Andrew Wittmers. Beverly had five siblings. One brother, Jim who is survived by his wife, Pansy, preceded Beverly in death. Surviving siblings are Harold and his wife Beverly, Vickie and her husband John Jones, Linda and her husband Dave De Hoff, Sue and her husband Dennis Von Strohe.
A memorial Service is scheduled at 6:15, Tuesday, September 24th at National Avenue Christian Church, 1515 S. National with the Reverend Jenn Simmons presiding. Visitation will begin at 4:30.
Beverly's cremated remains will be interred at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Springfield at 5201 S. Southwood Road under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home where she will await the arrival of her veteran husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Outreach Foundation or Disciples Woman's Fellowship of the Church.
Published in the News-Leader from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019