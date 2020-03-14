|
Beverly Sue Smith
Springfield - Beverly Sue Smith, age 83, of Springfield, Missouri passed away on March 12, 2020.
Beverly was born in Platteville, Wisconsin on January 24, 1937 to parents Campbell and Pearl Crighton. She attended Butler Missouri High School and graduated in 1954. She went on to attend Southwest Missouri State College, graduating in 1958. She was then united in marriage with Kent P. Smith on October 31, 1958 in Olathe, Kansas. From this union came three sons: Kent Smith Jr., Andrew and John.
Beverly worked with her husband for many years as office manager at Kent Smith Architect. In the past several years she enjoyed volunteering at Ozarks Food Harvest and at Hospice Compassus. She was an active member of the Southminster Presbyterian Church in Springfield, Missouri. She loved working in the yard with her plants and flowers and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids. In her retirement she also enjoyed attending water aerobics and playing cards with a special group of friends.
Beverly is preceded in death by her loving husband Kent P. Smith, mother Pearl and father Campbell and one brother in law Jack Beshore.
She is survived by her three sons; Kent (Linda), Andrew (Lori) and John, sister Shirley Beshore, her grandchildren; Joseph Hughes, Amanda Williams, Zach Smith, Kelsey Smith, Justin Smith, Delaney Smith and Benjamin Smith, six great grandchildren, niece and nephew; Debbie (Troy) Griffin and Allan Beshore, numerous cousins, and a host of other family and friends.
A graveside service will be held for Beverly on March 28, 2020 at 11:00 am in Maple Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations in Beverly's honor be made out to Hospice Compassus on 1341 West Battlefield Road Suite 120 Springfield, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020