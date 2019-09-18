|
Bill Breedlove
Springfield - William D. "Bill" Breedlove, 93, Springfield, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 in James River Nursing and Rehab, Springfield.
He was born December 15, 1925 in Rogersville, Missouri the son of the late Harry and Lottie (Logan) Breedlove. He was united in marriage May 9, 1946 to Marjorie N. "Blondie" Dewitt. She preceded him in death in 2013. He was also preceded in death by his son, Charles Alan Breedlove and his wife Rebecca, and son-in-law, Darrell Stafford.
Bill was a World War II Army veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart. He joined the Citizens Bank of Rogersville in the late 1940's and became president in 1953. He retired in 2013 as Chairman of the Board. He was a founding member and past president of the board of directors of the MIBA and one of the select few to be named director emeritus. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and traveling. The memories, friendships and family always put a smile on his face. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by a daughter, Nancy Ruyle and husband Charles; four grandchildren, Darrin Stafford, Shannon Semien, Matthew Ruyle and wife Jennifer, and Jason Ruyle and wife Kristine; nine great-grandchildren: Trey, Katelyn and Shane Semien; Jack, Sam, Grace, Luke, Jonah and Joseph Ruyle; brother-in-law Bill Bass, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A special thank you to his nephew, Nick Breedlove and the staff at James River for their help and care.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 pm, Friday, September 20, 2019, at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm at the funeral home immediately following the Visitation.
Memorial donation may be made to Fair Haven Children's Home, 3132 N Fairhaven Loop, Strafford, MO 65757.
Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 18, 2019