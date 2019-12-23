|
|
Bill Collison
Rogersville - Stanley W. "Bill" Collison, 74, Rogersville, went to meet Jesus, Monday, December 23, 2019 in his home.
He was born November 6, 1945 in Springfield, Missouri the son of the late Jack and Edna (Denney) Collison. He was united in marriage March 1, 1966 to Nannette Bowers.
Bill was saved at a young age and has served the Lord his whole life. We love the fact that heaven is now his reality and home. He served in the Army reserves for 6 years doing his basic training in Ft. Leonard Wood. He was a patriot, loved his country, was a model soldier and was awarded expert rifleman.
Bill worked at Harry Cooper Supply Co. for 26 years and D & E Plumbing for 16 years. Following retirement he worked at Reliable Toyota. He was an avid golfer and a member of Millwood Country Club. Shane built his clubs that always kept him on top of his game! His love for golf brought him many long lasting friendships and hours of pleasure. He played in many tournaments and was a senior club champion! He loved to hunt and fish with his brothers and they had hunting and fishing trips every year. In 1986 he had his best trophy with a 16 point buck non-typical he nicknamed "Stud". He and his brothers spent many hours on or in the water fishing and having the time of their lives, and were always proud to show off their stringer full of fish!
Bill was a man of honesty and always did the right thing. He could fix, build or repair "anything" and was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. He was the best husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, and would help anyone in need, especially those he loved.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nannette; a son, Shane Collison; a daughter, Christi Malina and husband Robert; three grandchildren, Savanah, Landon and Coleston; two brothers, Ray Collison, and John Collison and wife Carol; a sister, Neta Stapp; and many other relatives and friends.
A special thanks to Hospice Compassus for their kind and compassionate care.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 - 1:00 pm, with funeral services following at 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 28, 2019, at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial will follow at Palmetto Cemetery, Rogersville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 2525 E. Division St, Springfield, MO 65803.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019