Services
Midwest Funeral and Cremation Services - Springfield
2026 W Woodland St.
Springfield, MO 65807
(417) 890-1475
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Sac River Cowboy Church Event Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Hickory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Hickory


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Hickory Obituary
Bill Hickory

Springfield - Bill Hickory, age 61, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 5, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, which he fought with dignity, fortitude, and a sense of humor.

Bill had a heart for young people and spent over 30 years in youth ministry. He believed it was his calling to be a mentor and spiritual advisor to teens as they were making critical decisions for their futures. Most recently, Bill was a bus driver/trainer for Springfield Public Schools; he loved his kids from Watkins and Pleasant View. He was a member of Ozark Garden Railroad Society and was responsible for the upkeep of the train at the Library Station. In his free time, Bill spent many hours working on his own backyard railroad.

Bill leaves behind his wife, Kim, of 35 years; his children, Brent and Kalleigh; sister, Mary Hickory; inlaws, Pete and Fran Teeter; brother-in-law, Jim Teeter, his wife, Missy; niece and nephew, Avery and Rese; aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as a host of steadfast friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 11:00 am, at Sac River Cowboy Church Event Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Discovery Ministries, 17043 State Route E, Eminence, MO, 65466.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -