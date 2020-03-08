|
|
Bill Hickory
Springfield - Bill Hickory, age 61, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 5, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, which he fought with dignity, fortitude, and a sense of humor.
Bill had a heart for young people and spent over 30 years in youth ministry. He believed it was his calling to be a mentor and spiritual advisor to teens as they were making critical decisions for their futures. Most recently, Bill was a bus driver/trainer for Springfield Public Schools; he loved his kids from Watkins and Pleasant View. He was a member of Ozark Garden Railroad Society and was responsible for the upkeep of the train at the Library Station. In his free time, Bill spent many hours working on his own backyard railroad.
Bill leaves behind his wife, Kim, of 35 years; his children, Brent and Kalleigh; sister, Mary Hickory; inlaws, Pete and Fran Teeter; brother-in-law, Jim Teeter, his wife, Missy; niece and nephew, Avery and Rese; aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as a host of steadfast friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 11:00 am, at Sac River Cowboy Church Event Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Discovery Ministries, 17043 State Route E, Eminence, MO, 65466.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020