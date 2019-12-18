|
Bill Hooper
Kimberling City - Billy Joe Hooper, 78, Kimberling City, MO, passed away peacefully in his home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and once again to be with the love of his life, Judith Joy Hooper on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was born February 15, 1941 in Joplin, MO, the son of Jack L. and Winona Hawk Hooper.
Bill had an unwavering love for the Lord and an unshakable faith. Without fail, he was there for his family and friends. He had a true understanding of unconditional love that he extended to people freely and never expected anything in return. Bill was always present in the lives of the people around him. He was the best storyteller and was open for a jovial conversation. He was a hard worker and a great provider and was generous with his time. He was very intentional, and his word was his bond. Bill was the rock of the Hooper Family. This is not goodbye… but see you later.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Judith Joy Braun Hooper; and an infant sister, Margaret Hooper.
Bill is survived by his son, Mark Allen Hooper; daughters, Cristy Louise Hooper Westfall and her husband, Bob, and Lesli Ann Hooper Gilmore and her husband, Marc; a brother, John R. Hooper; sister, Deborah Hooper Barnes; six grandchildren, Chase, Cory, Carissa, Kimber, Cort and Nick; nine great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Cruz, Brielle, Braylen, Finley, Winston, Truitt, Estelle and Emery; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Dalton officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bryant Ridge Church, 285 Simms Road, Taneyville, MO 65759.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019