J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
Bill Maxheimer
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Bill Maxheimer Obituary
Bill Maxheimer

Rogersville -

William Lee Maxheimer, 76, Rogersville, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield.

He was born April 21, 1943 in Monroeville, Indiana, the son of the late Lester K. and Anna C. (Frizeen) Maxheimer. He was united in marriage April 8, 1972 to Paula K. Baird. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Carroll Smith.

Bill was a truck driver with Associate Wholesale Grocers in transportation for 30 years. In 1963 he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps training in tactical and combat skills. He was a member of American Legion Post #639 and the American Legion Riders. He was also a member of Harmony Baptist Church, enjoyed being outdoors and tractor painting with his sideline company "Max's Paintin' Place". He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa and brother, and will be missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Paula; a son, William L. Maxheimer, II; two step-sons, Robert Powell, II and wife Rose, and Gary Powell and wife Kris; three brothers, Milton Maxheimer and wife Mary, Paul Maxheimer, James Maxheimer and wife Tayida; two sisters, Dona Strawn and Mary Halseth and husband Randy; a sister-in-law, Wanda Hartung and husband John; ten grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, June 16, 2019 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1 - 3:00 pm, before the service, Sunday, at the funeral home.

The family request memorial donations to Harmony Baptist Church Home Missions, 5501 S. State Highway 125, Rogersville, MO 65742

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader on June 13, 2019
