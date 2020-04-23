|
Bill Roller
Purdy, MO - William (Bill) George Roller, 82, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
He was born on February 10, 1938 to Don and Irene (Roden) Roller in Mobile, Alabama.
Bill attended school at Monett through the 8th grade before moving to Purdy. He graduated from Purdy in 1956.
Bill started his career at North American Aviation (Rocketdyne) in Neosho in 1956. In 1961, he partnered with Glen Garrett to start G & R Industries. In 1976, Bill took over full ownership to start R.M. Industries in Purdy.
Bill had a passion for the outdoors. He spent countless hours fishing and hunting across the United States. He founded Little Flat Creek Ranch in McDowell in 2000. He became an outfitting partner with Catch-A-Dream Foundation in 2004 which provides once-in-a-lifetime fishing and hunting adventures for children with life threatening illnesses. This brought him great joy and a love for each child he met.
Bill was a true competitor and loved sports. He played basketball, softball and golf for many years. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. He loved traveling the country to watch his children and grandchildren compete in basketball, baseball and golf.
Bill loved the Lord. He was a member of the Arnhart Baptist Church and was ordained as a deacon there in 1968.
Bill married Evelyn (Peggy) Miller on September 14, 1956. They were married 63 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ted Roller; and sister, Donna Jean Dodson.
Bill is survived by his wife Peggy of the home; son Mike Roller (Kim) of Purdy; son Terry Roller (Misty) of Monett; son Kevin Roller (Carol) of Purdy; daughter Julia Mareth (Ed) of Monett; eleven grandchildren, Avery Legg (Adam); Addy Roller; Justin Roller (Jamie); Autumn King (Nathan); Daniel Roller; Lauren Roller; Mason Roller (Anessa); Phillip Roller (Deana); Brittany Lueckenhoff (Bradley); Alex Mareth (Andrea); Emma Mareth and six great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catch-A-Dream Foundation or Arnhart Baptist Church.
Open visitation will be held from 12:00 until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Private gravesides services will be held Sunday.
