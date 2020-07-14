1/1
Billie Jo Robertson
1938 - 2020
Billie Jo Robertson

Strafford - Billie Jo Robertson, 81, of Strafford, Mo, passed peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 11, surrounded by family. Billie was born at home near Strafford, MO on December 30, 1938 to Willard and Virginia Dishman. She graduated Valedictorian from Strafford High School in 1956 and Cum Laude from Southwest Missouri State College with a BS in English. She earned a M. ED from the University of Missouri and a Masters in English from SMS. Billie was a teacher for 44 years and retired as Professor Emeritus from Evangel University in 2004. Prior to Evangel, she taught at Strafford, Pipkin, adjunct at SMS, Central, Marshfield, and Adult Basic Education at OACAC. Billie loved teaching but most of all loved her students. Billie was a member of both Cornerstone Church (now Venture) and Strafford United Methodist where she served over the years teaching Sunday school, VBS, children's church, greeter/usher and most of all, prayer line. Billie was a faithful prayer warrior and a woman of deep faith. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Anthony Robertson, as well as her parents, she is survived by her son Tony; daughter Robbee, son-in-law Jason Stafford and grandsons Ashton, Evan and Ian; brother Rod Dishman and sister-in-law Sharon; many cousins; nieces and a nephew; and many greats. Billie Jo was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed. Family, friends, and community were very important to Billie and the family is extremely grateful and thankful to all who cared for her over these last few years. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16 from 10-11am with a Graveside service following at 11am and a Celebration of Life afterwards all at Dishman Cemetery in Strafford, MO.






Published in News-Leader from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
